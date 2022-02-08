FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

Splunk stock opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

