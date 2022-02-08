FourThought Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.