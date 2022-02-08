FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $918,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 167,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

HOMB stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

