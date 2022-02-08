FourThought Financial LLC Sells 229 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.47.

