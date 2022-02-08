Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1,225.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOX. Macquarie dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

