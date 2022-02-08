Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,100,472 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.03% of KBR worth $167,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA raised its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.