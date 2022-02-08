Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 35,448 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $132,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

ASND opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

