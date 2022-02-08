Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 117,797 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.77% of Daqo New Energy worth $157,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.