Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 117,797 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.77% of Daqo New Energy worth $157,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.