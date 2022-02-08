Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $126,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,327 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

