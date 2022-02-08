Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 630,240 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.96% of BigCommerce worth $142,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,165. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

