Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $112.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $114.84 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 1,735,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.