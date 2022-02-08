FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Shares Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL accounts for 12.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 15.25% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the third quarter valued at $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $950,000.

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

