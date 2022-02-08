Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($48.28) to €41.00 ($47.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,018. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

