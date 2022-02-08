FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.24 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $149.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FCEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 797,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,737,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

