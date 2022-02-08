Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.82. 88,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,348,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $39,903,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $6,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

