Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.96. Futu shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 16,279 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Futu by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

