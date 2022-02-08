FY2021 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Lowered by Analyst

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.13.

CIX stock opened at C$22.95 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$16.63 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.91.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.