FY2021 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.25%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
