FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $5.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.83 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $9,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

