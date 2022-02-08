FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increased by Analyst

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cars.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cars.com’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
