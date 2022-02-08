FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $30.76 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

