Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.94) to €14.00 ($16.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of DB opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

