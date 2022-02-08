Gabelli Funds LLC Has $281,000 Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

