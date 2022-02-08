Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $131,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Townsquare Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

