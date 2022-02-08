Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 354,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,580,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.