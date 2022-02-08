Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.37% of Salem Media Group worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SALM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

