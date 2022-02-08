Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

