GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.24.

GATX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. 133,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.38%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,796. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

