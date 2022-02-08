Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,691. Genasys has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

