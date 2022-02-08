General Atlantic L.P. Buys New Stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,000. Duolingo accounts for 0.2% of General Atlantic L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $11,027,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 527,886 shares of company stock valued at $49,102,772 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. 1,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.71. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $78.05 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

