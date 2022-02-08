General Atlantic L.P. Buys Shares of 15,310 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 0.0% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $6.50 on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. 2,768,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,933,922. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

