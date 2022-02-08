General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328,029 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.