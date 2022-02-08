General L.P. Standard Purchases 4,900 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $25,921.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard purchased 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

NASDAQ MDIA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,532. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the third quarter worth $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

