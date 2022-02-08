General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,686,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of GM opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

