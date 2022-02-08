Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 708 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.99. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 537 ($7.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 645.90.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

