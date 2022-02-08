Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of SYNNEX worth $57,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

