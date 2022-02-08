Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.60 Million Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Overstock.com worth $56,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

