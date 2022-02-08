Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 186,067 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Focus Financial Partners worth $55,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

