Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
About Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)
