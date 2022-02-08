George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031.

WN traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The firm has a market cap of C$20.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.59. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$150.63.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.9399994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

