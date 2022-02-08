Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 167,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $100.71.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

