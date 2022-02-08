Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.