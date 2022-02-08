Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

GILD stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

