Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

GJNSY traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

