Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gladstone Investment worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

