Glazer Capital LLC Buys 1,881 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 6.37% of IG Acquisition worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,897,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IG Acquisition by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 82,362 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in IG Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in IG Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

