Glazer Capital LLC Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,892,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

