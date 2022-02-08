Glazer Capital LLC Increases Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,508 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.18% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,181 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,823,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

