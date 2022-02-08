Glazer Capital LLC Sells 203,275 Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,275 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 118.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period.

Itiquira Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,173. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

