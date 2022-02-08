Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the highest is ($0.86). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 1,123,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $51.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.