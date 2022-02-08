Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the highest is ($0.86). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
